Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,102 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Thryv were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thryv by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Thryv by 1,877.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

THRY stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

