Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) by 3,228.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,897 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Akoya Biosciences were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 44.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.80. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoya Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $64,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $50,711.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 618,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,597.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,006 shares of company stock valued at $556,231 in the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKYA shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Akoya Biosciences Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

