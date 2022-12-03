Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 160.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,409 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,560 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $55,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $7,706,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,029 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after buying an additional 223,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,969 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after buying an additional 178,773 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of YELP opened at $30.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,172 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,752.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $198,638.07. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,172 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,752.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,002,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

