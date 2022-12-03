Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 642.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,572 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter worth $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ProPetro by 139.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 268,734 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ProPetro by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.92 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

