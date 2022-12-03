Deutsche Bank AG Buys 14,232 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

