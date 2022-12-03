Deutsche Bank AG Buys 162,982 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,982 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,737,000 after acquiring an additional 90,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,148,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 108,373 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $21.49 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

