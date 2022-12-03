Deutsche Bank AG Buys 178,019 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,019 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gogo were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $194,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

