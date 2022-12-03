Deutsche Bank AG Buys 25,707 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 67.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $202,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at $310,417.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

