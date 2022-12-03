Deutsche Bank AG Buys 28,751 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 363.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 532,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,044,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,809.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

NYSE:NOG opened at $35.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

