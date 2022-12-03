Deutsche Bank AG Buys 6,273 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

