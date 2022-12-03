Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 545,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 70.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 441,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

HEP opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 37.05%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.