Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $80.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $105.93.

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.