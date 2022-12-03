Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $568,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NGM opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $456.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.23. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 35,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 375,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 35,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 375,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Goeddel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 318,010 shares of company stock worth $1,474,485. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

