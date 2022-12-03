Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,703,000 after buying an additional 726,188 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at $18,054,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at $18,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after buying an additional 447,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 21.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,589,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,861,000 after buying an additional 278,068 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.25. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Further Reading

