Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.22 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on THG. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:THG opened at $145.99 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.36 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.88.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.