Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.23 Million Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,071 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Domo were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in Domo by 670.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 369.7% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 415,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 327,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Domo by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Domo by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 58.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 743,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $15.22 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $521.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,687.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $100,214.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,626.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,687.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,315 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Domo Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

