Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.23 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.2 %

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Shares of GPK stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

