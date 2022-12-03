Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.25 Million Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $32.63 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $48.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,901,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,428,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

