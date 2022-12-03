Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.33 Million Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Affirm by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Affirm by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,107,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,179,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,070,000 after acquiring an additional 643,926 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $14.62 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $128.86. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

