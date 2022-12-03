Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 192.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter.

FATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

