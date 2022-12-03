Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.53 Million Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.62%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

