Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after buying an additional 1,851,380 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $6,491,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 15.1% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 369,238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $3,873,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,381.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 279,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 260,893 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT opened at $4.76 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,749 shares of company stock worth $195,307. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

