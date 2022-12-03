Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.62 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 708.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $108.05 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $124.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

