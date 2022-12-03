Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,360 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vimeo by 4,988.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vimeo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vimeo by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Vimeo by 28.5% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vimeo by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Vimeo Company Profile

VMEO opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $719.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

