Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 97,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,040,000 after buying an additional 85,879 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 70.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 189,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 78,608 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 130.9% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after buying an additional 42,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 67.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 33,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $302.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.25. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.05 and a 1-year high of $334.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.