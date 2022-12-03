Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $2,414,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX Price Performance

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,331.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $171.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.60 and a 200-day moving average of $157.01.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

