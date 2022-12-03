Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,721 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 9.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 601,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,696.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,696.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,810 shares of company stock worth $1,927,718. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Outset Medical Trading Down 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.78. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.