Deutsche Bank AG Invests $3.70 Million in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 61,893 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,186,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,798,231. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 17.42 and a 1-year high of 35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 21.94.

EDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.70.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

