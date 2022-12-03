Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1,391.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Hostess Brands stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.56. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.