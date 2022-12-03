Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 94.1% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $125.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.94.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAG. Bank of America reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

