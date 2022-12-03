Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. Barclays increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

