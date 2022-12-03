Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GMS to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.43. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $228,550.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.