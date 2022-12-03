Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382,071 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGI. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 272.7% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 564,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 412,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth $595,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth $2,451,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 56.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,458,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 524,900 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at $23,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

MGI stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.08. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.95.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

