Deutsche Bank AG Sells 15,087 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,087 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Verra Mobility by 202.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 22.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.4 %

About Verra Mobility

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

