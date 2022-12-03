Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,297 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 20.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 20.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.75 million, a PE ratio of 85.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

