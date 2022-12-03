Deutsche Bank AG Sells 29,123 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 948.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR stock opened at $217.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.23. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $327.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,172 shares of company stock worth $5,266,897. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

