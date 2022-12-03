Deutsche Bank AG Sells 33,871 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BHE opened at $28.93 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,442.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

