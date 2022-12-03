Deutsche Bank AG Sells 36,406 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,406 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 46.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.01. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAA. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $103.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

