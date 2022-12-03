Deutsche Bank AG Sells 52,959 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,959 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $117,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 43.4% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,205,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 365,187 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AppHarvest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

AppHarvest stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.58. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

In other news, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $74,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,192,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppHarvest news, Director David J. Lee sold 177,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $216,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 561,140 shares in the company, valued at $684,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $74,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,192,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

