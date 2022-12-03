Deutsche Bank AG Sells 72,948 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ashland were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 2,554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Ashland by 12.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

Ashland Trading Up 0.2 %

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Shares of ASH stock opened at $113.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Ashland Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

