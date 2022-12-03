Deutsche Bank AG Sells 894 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Interface were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 923,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 793,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Interface by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 214,547 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 198,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 105,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 683,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 70,445 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of TILE opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

