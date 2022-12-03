Deutsche Bank AG Sells 92,711 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,711 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,722,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,728,000 after acquiring an additional 70,836 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,680,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,768,000 after buying an additional 752,620 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,960,000 after buying an additional 1,325,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,495,000 after buying an additional 104,493 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,140,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KNBE. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of KnowBe4 to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Insider Activity

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,900.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 521,949 shares of company stock worth $11,969,041. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.36. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.