Deutsche Bank AG Sells 9,426 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 22.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after buying an additional 167,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $6,742,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 75.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 233,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 100,829 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,420,000 after buying an additional 95,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,606 shares of company stock valued at $378,745 in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

FFIN opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.74. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $53.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.