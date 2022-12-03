Deutsche Bank AG Sells 98,588 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,382 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 98,588 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 59,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE ARCH opened at $153.74 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.76 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average of $146.41. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $10.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

