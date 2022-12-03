Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,329 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after buying an additional 1,871,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after acquiring an additional 299,331 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after acquiring an additional 543,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,722,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after acquiring an additional 449,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

Shares of QFIN opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.15 million. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 27.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

About 360 DigiTech

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.