Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,817,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 15,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $108.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average is $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ALV. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

