Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Nutanix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

