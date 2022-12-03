Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $80.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $244.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $340,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.