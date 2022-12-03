Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $8.45

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.74. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 236,748 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 3.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $168,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

