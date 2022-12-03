DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DV opened at $27.59 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $135,518.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,230.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $135,518.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,230.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $40,158.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,799 shares of company stock worth $1,514,796 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.